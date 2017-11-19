PSG's Thiago Silva Urges Brazil Teammate Philippe Coutinho to Ditch Anfield for Paris

Phillipe Coutinho’s Brazil teammate Thiago Silva has urged the playmaker to ditch Anfield to join him in the French capital at PSG.





The future of the Liverpool talisman has been a topic of hot debate following his well-documented transfer saga with Barcelona in the summer, which saw the Reds reject three bids from the Catalan giants for their prized asset.

Although Barca are widely expected to re-enter the race for the 25-year-old, with Spain being Coutinho’s preferred destination, PSG have now made the Brazilian their primary transfer target.

Now, PSG defender Silva has made a rallying plea to his fellow countryman to snub Barca for Paris.

Reported by The Daily Mirror, Thiago Silva said: "I talk a lot with Coutinho. I hope that at the end of the season or even before, it could be a nice surprise for us. I hope he will think well and that next year he will work with us. As with Neymar, I give him a lot of advice. But I think the most important thing for him is to make the best decision."

Phillipe Coutinho has an impressive 10 goals in his last 15 starts for the club, many of which have been in midfield. — Bello El-Rufai (@B_ELRUFAI) November 19, 2017

PSG have been incredibly active in the transfer window in the past few seasons, seeing the arrivals of Brazil sensation Neymar for a world-record fee this summer, while they will be obligated to fork out £120m for Kylian Mbappe once the Monaco forward’s loan deal expires at the end of the season. This could see the departures of big-names such as Angel Di Maria and Julian Draxler to meet the Financial Fair Play guidelines.

Coutinho’s season has been rather stop-start following his transfer speculation in the summer, but the Brazilian has, as ever, produced the goods when called upon. He has bagged three goals in six Premier League appearances, one of which coming on Saturday against Southampton, as well as notching two assists. He has also scored two and assisted two in two Champions League outings.

Coutinho will be in action on Tuesday when Liverpool face Sevilla in the Champions League, knowing victory will see them qualify for the last 16 of the competition.