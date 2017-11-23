PHOTO: Design for Chelsea's 2018/19 Home Kit Leaked Online Showing Nike's Red Additions

Well it's certainly a bit early for leaked kit business, but Footy Headlines are staying ahead of the game.

The website had previously reported that Chelsea's home kit for the 2018/19 season would contain some red, going into Nike's second term as a brand partner with the club. And on Thursday, they claimed to have gotten their hands on the design for said strip.

Image by Kavan Flavius

"Chelsea's 2018-2019 shirt includes a fair bit of red in the form of tapered stripes that run from the edges towards the center, both on the front and back" an extract from the site reads. "White stripes are present as well."

According to Footy Headlines, the Blues' next home kit will be lighter than has ever been, and will be based on the nest generation of the Vapor template.

The launching of the kit is set for May next year and could be released before the end of the season, as was customary with previous sponsors Adidas.

At the moment, though, there has been no indication as to whether or not Nike will follow in the same pattern.