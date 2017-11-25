Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Reveals the Toughest Things About Swapping London for Liverpool

By 90Min
November 25, 2017

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has admitted switching Arsenal for Liverpool during the summer has not been an easy transition, as off-field matters have proven just as tedious and complicated as those on-field. 

After six-years with the Gunners the 24-year-old midfielder made the move to Merseyside, where he was slow to hit the ground running. However, after notching his first league start and goal for the Reds against West Ham, Oxlade-Chamberlain now believes he can kick into a new gear at Liverpool. 

FBL-ENG-PR-LIVERPOOL-HUDDERSFIELD

In an interview with the club's website, Oxlade-Chamberlain said: “It’s been all about learning a new style of play, new demands from a different manager. But overall I’m feeling really settled in now. 

“Moving up north, you take for granted how tough it can be to play and train everyday whilst you’re living in a hotel and trying to find a house as well! Little things like that. Everyone at the club helped me massively with that.”

With 14 appearances to his name for Liverpool - and three of those from the start - the 24-year-old is feeling increasingly confident that he has adapted to Jurgen Klopp's style of play, where he is hoping to feature more prominently during the congested festive fixture list. 

He added: “I’m feeling settled in. I’m learning the way that the manager wants us to play and I know all the boys really well now. That makes it a lot easier. I’m feeling really positive and looking forward to kicking on now.


“Different managers have different ways and different demands. Some things are similar, you’re playing for a top club, just like the top club I played for before. When you’re so used to doing one thing for six years, any change is a bit different and a bit weird at first.

“But it’s like anything, you adapt and you get used to it. Once you’re so embedded in playing a certain way, it can take time, like it does with anything, to change.”

