6 of the Best Moments From an Enthralling Round of Midweek Premier League Fixtures

The Premier League served up another round of vintage top flight matches this week, providing goals and shocks aplenty on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Tottenham are basically out of the title race after losing at Leicester, while Arsenal beat Huddersfield, Manchester City extended their winning run against Southampton, and Crystal Palace and Brighton played out a goalless derby draw.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

There was excitement pretty much all-round but what were the best moments?

Best Goal

Wayne Rooney helped ease the tension on Merseyside on Wednesday, netting his first hat-trick in 2,272 days as Everton routed David Moyes' West Ham.

It was a nice end to David Unsworth's spell as caretaker manager before Sam Allardyce steps in but Rooney's outrageous long-range effort rightfully stole all the headlines.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Joe Hart scrambled off his line to clear but only found ex-England captain Rooney, who showed unerring nerve and impeccable technique to strike the ball into the back of the net.

Best Celebration

Benjamin Mendy, banter king, was at it again after Raheem Sterling scored yet another late winner, this time against Southampton.

Ruptured ACL but who cares after a 95th minute winner 😂😂😂😂 #LookAtMeRunning 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/kphW7mNZTH — Benjamin Mendy (@benmendy23) November 29, 2017

The left-back, currently out injured with a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament, hobbled along the touchline to join in with the manic celebrations, even attempting to get a selfie with match-winner Sterling.

Pep Guardiola called Mendy "crazy" during his his post-match press conference. While undoubtedly funny, you can't imagine the former Barcelona boss being too happy with Mendy risking further injury to join his team-mates in their joyous revelry.

Best Post-Match Meltdown

Speaking of Guardiola, what on earth was he thinking when he started yelling at Southampton's Nathan Redmond?

Pep wants everyone to play total football pic.twitter.com/AjlZydKieh — 90min (@90min_Football) November 30, 2017

The Spaniard said he was telling Redmond "what good a player he is", but nevertheless his actions were totally out of order.





People need to stop buying into the cult of Guardiola. If a manager like Sean Dyche, Tony Pulis or Sam Allardyce had been seen behaving in a similar fashion there would be calls for touchline bans, but because it's Guardiola, nothing will be done.

Best Assist

Arsenal overcame Huddersfield thanks to a blistering second half display but it was the Gunners' third-minute goal that was arguably the best of the evening.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

After some neat build-up play, Aaron Ramsey's delightful flick on the edge of the box set Alexandre Lacazette through on goal, the Frenchman showing deadly composure to put Arsenal in front.

Arsene Wenger's side eventually opened the floodgates with three goals in four minutes before Olivier Giroud's late second, but Lacazette is now out of the Manchester United match with a groin problem.

Best Save

Brighton's M23 derby with Crystal Palace made more headlines for action off the pitch rather than on it but Seagulls stopper Mathew Ryan did produce a moment of genuine quality when he stopped Wilfried Zaha's goal-bound follow-up.

Mathew Ryan praised the depth and professionalism within the #BHAFC squad after Tuesday's draw with Crystal Palace. https://t.co/lkYS3duxW2 pic.twitter.com/Sefes2datv — BHAFC ⚽️ (@OfficialBHAFC) November 30, 2017

Ryan initially palmed Christian Benteke's effort away before quickly getting back on his feet to deny Zaha what seemed like a certain goal.

A point apiece seemed seemed a fair result for both Brighton and Palace as both sides continue in their bids to avoid relegation.

Best Supporters

It might not take much to get yourself heard at the Emirates Stadium but Huddersfield fans were in fantastic voice on Wednesday night.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Whether they were chanting about Mesut Ozil's facial features, the deadly silent Arsenal support or Aaron Mooy's lack of hair, the Terriers faithful never stopped singing on what was a freezing night in north London.

With good support often proving vitally important for Premier League teams, Huddersfield have every chance of beating the drop if their fans continue with their raucous chants.