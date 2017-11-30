6 of the Best Moments From an Enthralling Round of Midweek Premier League Fixtures

By 90Min
November 30, 2017

The Premier League served up another round of vintage top flight matches this week, providing goals and shocks aplenty on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Tottenham are basically out of the title race after losing at Leicester, while Arsenal beat Huddersfield, Manchester City extended their winning run against Southampton, and Crystal Palace and Brighton played out a goalless derby draw.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

There was excitement pretty much all-round but what were the best moments?

Best Goal

Wayne Rooney helped ease the tension on Merseyside on Wednesday, netting his first hat-trick in 2,272 days as Everton routed David Moyes' West Ham.

It was a nice end to David Unsworth's spell as caretaker manager before Sam Allardyce steps in but Rooney's outrageous long-range effort rightfully stole all the headlines.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Joe Hart scrambled off his line to clear but only found ex-England captain Rooney, who showed unerring nerve and impeccable technique to strike the ball into the back of the net.

Best Celebration

Benjamin Mendy, banter king, was at it again after Raheem Sterling scored yet another late winner, this time against Southampton.

The left-back, currently out injured with a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament, hobbled along the touchline to join in with the manic celebrations, even attempting to get a selfie with match-winner Sterling.

Pep Guardiola called Mendy "crazy" during his his post-match press conference. While undoubtedly funny, you can't imagine the former Barcelona boss being too happy with Mendy risking further injury to join his team-mates in their joyous revelry.

Best Post-Match Meltdown

Speaking of Guardiola, what on earth was he thinking when he started yelling at Southampton's Nathan Redmond?

The Spaniard said he was telling Redmond "what good a player he is", but nevertheless his actions were totally out of order.


People need to stop buying into the cult of Guardiola. If a manager like Sean Dyche, Tony Pulis or Sam Allardyce had been seen behaving in a similar fashion there would be calls for touchline bans, but because it's Guardiola, nothing will be done.

Best Assist

Arsenal overcame Huddersfield thanks to a blistering second half display but it was the Gunners' third-minute goal that was arguably the best of the evening.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

After some neat build-up play, Aaron Ramsey's delightful flick on the edge of the box set Alexandre Lacazette through on goal, the Frenchman showing deadly composure to put Arsenal in front.

Arsene Wenger's side eventually opened the floodgates with three goals in four minutes before Olivier Giroud's late second, but Lacazette is now out of the Manchester United match with a groin problem.

Best Save 

Brighton's M23 derby with Crystal Palace made more headlines for action off the pitch rather than on it but Seagulls stopper Mathew Ryan did produce a moment of genuine quality when he stopped Wilfried Zaha's goal-bound follow-up.

Ryan initially palmed Christian Benteke's effort away before quickly getting back on his feet to deny Zaha what seemed like a certain goal.

A point apiece seemed seemed a fair result for both Brighton and Palace as both sides continue in their bids to avoid relegation.

Best Supporters

It might not take much to get yourself heard at the Emirates Stadium but Huddersfield fans were in fantastic voice on Wednesday night.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Whether they were chanting about Mesut Ozil's facial features, the deadly silent Arsenal support or Aaron Mooy's lack of hair, the Terriers faithful never stopped singing on what was a freezing night in north London.

With good support often proving vitally important for Premier League teams, Huddersfield have every chance of beating the drop if their fans continue with their raucous chants.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters