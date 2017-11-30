​Atletico Boss Diego Simeone Hails Torres' 'Quality' as He Ends Goal Drought With Brace

By 90Min
November 30, 2017

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone heaped praised on Fernando Torres after his two-goal heroics secured the club's place in the Copa del Rey last 16 for the fifth consecutive season.

The Spanish striker had struggled for form in his opening 13 games of the season, as he failed to notch a goal across all competitions, but he opened his account in style against Elche on Wednesday night, as his brace helped Atletico comfortably navigate to the competition's last 16.

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/GettyImages

After the 4-1 win on aggregate, Simeone was quick to laud the quality of his number nine, he said, via Goal: "Fernando did well as goals are so important for a forward.


"He took maybe the two most difficult chances he had, with a lot of quality."


Whilst Torres managed to score his first two goals of the season, teammate Luciano Vietto remains without. However, Simeone remains confident that the 23-year-old will rediscover the form which saw him star for Sevilla on loan last season.

He added: "It seems that yes [Vietto feels under pressure]. He plays very well with his back to goal, rarely loses possession, chooses his passes well. 

"His is a tough position to play as if you do not score you get criticised. He does not hide, keeps playing, and he is one of the best we have in his general play and we protect him for that."


As Atletico progressed to the next round of the Cope del Ray, Simeone was mindful that any complacency in the competition could cost his side.

He said: "The cup can be a trap as if you relax you can find it difficult to get back into the game. The away goals are very valuable, so you must be focused in every moment."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters