​Atletico Boss Diego Simeone Hails Torres' 'Quality' as He Ends Goal Drought With Brace

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone heaped praised on Fernando Torres after his two-goal heroics secured the club's place in the Copa del Rey last 16 for the fifth consecutive season.

The Spanish striker had struggled for form in his opening 13 games of the season, as he failed to notch a goal across all competitions, but he opened his account in style against Elche on Wednesday night, as his brace helped Atletico comfortably navigate to the competition's last 16.

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/GettyImages

After the 4-1 win on aggregate, Simeone was quick to laud the quality of his number nine, he said, via Goal: "Fernando did well as goals are so important for a forward.





"He took maybe the two most difficult chances he had, with a lot of quality."





Whilst Torres managed to score his first two goals of the season, teammate Luciano Vietto remains without. However, Simeone remains confident that the 23-year-old will rediscover the form which saw him star for Sevilla on loan last season.

He added: "It seems that yes [Vietto feels under pressure]. He plays very well with his back to goal, rarely loses possession, chooses his passes well.

"His is a tough position to play as if you do not score you get criticised. He does not hide, keeps playing, and he is one of the best we have in his general play and we protect him for that."





As Atletico progressed to the next round of the Cope del Ray, Simeone was mindful that any complacency in the competition could cost his side.

He said: "The cup can be a trap as if you relax you can find it difficult to get back into the game. The away goals are very valuable, so you must be focused in every moment."