Jurgen Klopp Reportedly on Bayern Munich Radar as Search for New Boss Continues

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has reportedly emerged as one of only four candidates on Bayern Munich's radar as the reigning Bundesliga champions search for a permanent new coach to succeed veteran interim boss Jupp Heynckes.

Bayern opted to cut ties with Carlo Ancelotti earlier this season after a handful of disappointing results and are yet to make their next appointment after calling 2012/13 treble winner Heynckes out of retirement to lead the team until the end of the season.

But the need to sort out the future ahead of the summer is growing and German publication Sport Bild has identified Klopp as a name in the frame.

It is suggested that while Klopp was previously 'unrealistic', the former Borussia Dortmund coach is coming under a little bit of pressure at Liverpool. Therefore, despite his long-term contract at Anfield, Sport Bild claim an early exit is no longer impossible.

It is also noted that Klopp, who was twice a Bundesliga winner during his time in charge of Dortmund, holds a 'great appreciation' of Bayern.

Another ex-Dortmund boss in Thomas Tuchel remains a strong candidate. The man who succeeded Klopp at Westfalenstadion has been out of work since leaving Dortmund in the summer and is said to be currently 'on hold'. He apparently has support from Bayern chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge and would be a recommendation from Heynckes as well.

The two other names said to be on Bayern's radar are much less attainable. Joachim Low has expressed interest in taking over in Bavaria. But his contract with the German national team runs until 2020, while even breaking it early to join Bayern would still be problematic as a result of this summer's World Cup in June and July, leaving little time to prepare for the season.

Hoffenheim coach Julian Nagelsmann appears to have been ruled out by Heynckes, who will have a say in appointing his successor. Although a top coach already, he is still only 30 years of age and has apparently been advised by the 72-year-old to continue at Hoffenheim for now.