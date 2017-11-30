PHOTO: Chelsea Match-Winner Antonio Rudiger's Show Off Gruesome Battle Wound After Swansea Game

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger's second half header was enough to take all three points for the club at Stamford Bridge, in what was quite a hard-fought game against struggling Swansea.

The Blues were overwhelming favourites for the game, but were frustrated by Swansea, who might have felt they deserved a point from the match.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

Rudiger's header found the back of the net, and Paul Clement's side had no answer - meaning Chelsea held on for the victory to keep them third in the Premier League table.

Afterwards, the German's teammate Michy Batshuayi uploaded a picture of his battle scar from the game; his sock covered in blood.



When Michy Batshuayi takes a snap of Antonio Rudiger’s foot. Boots, bloody boots. #cfc pic.twitter.com/Ynv7FHhBpU — Kristof Terreur 📰 (@HLNinEngeland) November 30, 2017

He also included his boot in the photo, which had a rather large hole in it, clearly suggesting the star had been trampled on by a stud.

Both Rudiger and Batshuayi included photos of the Germany international's ruined boot and bloody sock on their Instagram stories, while jokingly questioning the integrity of Nike's footwear in their captions.

It looks nasty, but Chelsea fans won't be too worried once they've got their winces out the way - the 24-year-old came through the full 90 minutes and should easily be patched up by the club's medical team.

Rudiger will be hopeful of retaining his place in the starting XI at the weekend, as Chelsea take on struggling Newcastle at Stamford Bridge.

