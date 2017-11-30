PHOTO: Chelsea Match-Winner Antonio Rudiger's Show Off Gruesome Battle Wound After Swansea Game

By 90Min
November 30, 2017

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger's second half header was enough to take all three points for the club at Stamford Bridge, in what was quite a hard-fought game against struggling Swansea.

The Blues were overwhelming favourites for the game, but were frustrated by Swansea, who might have felt they deserved a point from the match.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

Rudiger's header found the back of the net, and Paul Clement's side had no answer - meaning Chelsea held on for the victory to keep them third in the Premier League table.

Afterwards, the German's teammate Michy Batshuayi uploaded a picture of his battle scar from the game; his sock covered in blood.

He also included his boot in the photo, which had a rather large hole in it, clearly suggesting the star had been trampled on by a stud.

Both Rudiger and Batshuayi included photos of the Germany international's ruined boot and bloody sock on their Instagram stories, while jokingly questioning the integrity of Nike's footwear in their captions.

It looks nasty, but Chelsea fans won't be too worried once they've got their winces out the way - the 24-year-old came through the full 90 minutes and should easily be patched up by the club's medical team.

Rudiger will be hopeful of retaining his place in the starting XI at the weekend, as Chelsea take on struggling Newcastle at Stamford Bridge.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters