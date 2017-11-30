VIDEO: Sky Sports Apologise for Alan McInally's 'Heart Attack' Comment to Frustrated Stoke Fan

By 90Min
November 30, 2017

Sky Sports apologised for their pundit Alan McInally's 'heart attack' comments towards a frustrated home supporter whose passions were beginning to boil over following Simon Mignolet's foul on Mame Biram Diouf. 

During Wednesday night's Premier League encounter between Stoke City and Liverpool at the Bet365 stadium, Soccer Special went live to their Scottish pundit who was reporting that the Reds could have been 2-0 up.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Reported by Mirror Football, McInally then informed Sky viewers that Simon Mignolet had just brought down Stoke City's Mame Biram Diouf on the edge of the penalty area. 


Liverpool's Belgian goalkeeper received a yellow card for the foul, leaving home supporters inside the ground enraged.

Just then, one particular fan positioned behind the former Scottish international was visibly angry with the referee's leniency, shouting and waving his arms in disbelief at the decision. 

The commentator said to the viewers, "This guy's having a heart attack here," before turning abruptly live on air and saying to the fan: "Hey, calm down. Oh my word."

Although an official apology has been made by the sports broadcaster the incident was seen as particularly amusing given the reaction of panelists Phil Thompson and Paul Merson on Soccer Special who all burst into a chorus of laughter when returning to the studio and subsequent comments posted by viewers online. 

Despite the incident, Liverpool ran out comfortable 3-0 winners through goals scored by Sadio Mane and two from Mohamed Salah who took his personally tally to 16 for the season.

