Zlatan Ibrahimovic Reportedly Set for Fresh Man Utd Contract Talks in the New Year

By 90Min
November 30, 2017

Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic is reportedly set for contract talks with the club in the new year, with the possibility therefore that his stay at Old Trafford could be extended into a third season.


Ibrahimovic arrived as a free agent in 2016 following his departure from Paris Saint-Germain. Hi first season was cut short as a result of a serious knee injury, but the veteran Swede signed a fresh short-term deal in August that runs to the end of the 2017/18 campaign.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Now, just three games into his comeback, rumour has it that talks over a third contract are on the calendar for early in 2018. And, according to The Sun, both Ibrahimovic and the club are 'vowing to be transparent' with regard to their plans.

Zlatan scored 28 goals in all competitions for United last season and has been welcomed as an additional option by manager Jose Mourinho following the summer arrival of Romelu Lukaku.

Lukaku is currently in the midst of a goal drought, badly failing to convert a golden chance that could have sewn up the game during United's 4-2 win over Watford on Tuesday night, and Ibrahimovic's presence in the squad could relieve some of the burden from the Belgian.

It is likely that Ibrahimovic will be linked with various other clubs around the world in the coming months until a potential new United deal is signed.

The Chinese Super League will always be mooted as a destination, while both LA Galaxy and the new LA FC franchise in Major League Soccer have previously each been heavily linked with an ambitious approach.

It remains to be seen how Ibrahimovic potentially staying for a third year could affect United's other transfer plans in the attacking third of the pitch, with perhaps the greatest knock on effect relating to any possible pursuit of long-term target Antoine Griezmann.

