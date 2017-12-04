Sam Allardyce Admits He May Be Too Late to Persuade Ross Barkley to Stay at Everton

New Everton boss Sam Allardyce has stated his desire to keep Ross Barkley at the club past this summer, but has admitted he may not have the power to do so.

The 23-year-old is yet to feature for the Blues this term after suffering a hamstring injury in August, and it looked as though he may not even feature when fit due to his falling out with former manager Ronald Koeman.

However, following the sacking of the Dutchman and the appointment of the former England boss there has been rejuvenated hope that the Goodison Park academy graduate may well agree new terms with the club and extend his stay on Merseyside.

Barkley looked set for a move away from the Toffees over the summer, with Chelsea the most likely destination, only for a dramatic 11th hour u-turn over the Stamford Bridge switch.

The explanation surrounding the player's decision not to join the west London club is a cloudy one, but despite Allardyce's desire to keep the England international within his ranks, he is not fully confident he will be able to do so.

"I’d like to think we can keep Barkley, unless somebody’s already done a deal for him", the 63-year-old told the Liverpool Echo.

"I am not daft enough to know in this game that those words and phone calls might not have already gone on.

"If we could get Ross Barkley to stay then nobody would be more delighted than me.





"Whether that is a possibility I do not know. For me it’s about getting him back in the squad first and seeing where we are from there."

Barkley is expected to be available for selection once again before the turn of the year, and despite previous demands being refused by Koeman, Allardyce may well be able to convince the England international to remain at his boyhood club past the end of this season.