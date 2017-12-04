Sam Allardyce Admits He May Be Too Late to Persuade Ross Barkley to Stay at Everton

By 90Min
December 04, 2017

New Everton boss Sam Allardyce has stated his desire to keep Ross Barkley at the club past this summer, but has admitted he may not have the power to do so. 

The 23-year-old is yet to feature for the Blues this term after suffering a hamstring injury in August, and it looked as though he may not even feature when fit due to his falling out with former manager Ronald Koeman.  

However, following the sacking of the Dutchman and the appointment of the former England boss there has been rejuvenated hope that the Goodison Park academy graduate may well agree new terms with the club and extend his stay on Merseyside. 

Barkley looked set for a move away from the Toffees over the summer, with Chelsea the most likely destination, only for a dramatic 11th hour u-turn over the Stamford Bridge switch.

The explanation surrounding the player's decision not to join the west London club is a cloudy one, but despite Allardyce's desire to keep the England international within his ranks, he is not fully confident he will be able to do so. 

"I’d like to think we can keep Barkley, unless somebody’s already done a deal for him", the 63-year-old told the Liverpool Echo

"I am not daft enough to know in this game that those words and phone calls might not have already gone on.

"If we could get Ross Barkley to stay then nobody would be more delighted than me.


"Whether that is a possibility I do not know. For me it’s about getting him back in the squad first and seeing where we are from there." 

Barkley is expected to be available for selection once again before the turn of the year, and despite previous demands being refused by Koeman, Allardyce may well be able to convince the England international to remain at his boyhood club past the end of this season. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters