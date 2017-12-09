Alan Shearer Spots the Thing That Should Worry Liverpool Fans About Philippe Coutinho's Hat Trick

By 90Min
December 09, 2017

Newcastle legend turned pundit Alan Shearer has spotted the one thing about Philippe Coutinho's hat trick in midweek that should worry Liverpool fans.

Coutinho bagged three in  Liverpool's 7-0 demolition of Spartak Moscow  on Wednesday night to see them top Champions League Group E.

However, writing in his column for  Coral, Shearer pointed out the fact that the Brazilian playmaker did not celebrate once.

Getty Images/GettyImages

Although he has never been one for backflips, his apparent lack of joy will only further ignite the rumours linking him with a move away from Anfield.

Coutinho has been the target of Spanish super-club Barcelona since last summer's transfer saga when Liverpool stood firm on their asking price.

In a post-match interview with Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher and former Premier League player Jan Aage Fjortoft, they all shared a joke when Carragher's phone rang after Fjortoft asked if it was Barcelona calling.

Carragher avoided the speculation linking Coutinho to Barcelona by going on to explain how a player of his quality should be in the Champions League final - the worrying thing for Liverpool fans is he probably has a far better chance of reaching that goal with the Catalans.

Coutinho didn't help himself in his post-match interviews, quoted by the Daily Mail as saying: "I don't know how the future is going to be. What will happen in January, we will know it in January.

"I do not know if there will be an offer. I am at Liverpool and always do my best, respecting the jersey and supporters. Last summer there was a job offer in the same way that happens with any employee and I was interested.


"Since I stayed, I have played with will and desire. It was a special night due to the result and because I had the armband."

Barcelona are expected to come back in with a fourth bid for Coutinho in January, with reports claiming that  personal terms have already been agreed since last summer.

