Who's the Best? Toni Kroos Chooses Between Premier League Legends Scholes, Lampard & Gerrard

Real Madrid and Germany superstar Toni Kroos has declared that, in his opinion, former Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes was better than either Frank Lampard or Steven Gerrard.





Scholes was famously pushed out of his favoured position to make way for Lampard and Gerrard in the England national team, and his less explosive style of play often saw the former Chelsea and Liverpool stars receive many more plaudits.

Phil Cole/GettyImages

But Scholes did strike a chord with numerous foreign admirers who better appreciated his vast ability than many at home, with Zinedine Zidane and Xavi among that number. It also appears that Kroos can be counted as a Scholes fan as well.

The two-time Champions League winner held a Twitter Q&A this week called #AskToni.

"Being a top midfielder, who's the best out of Gerrard, Lampard and Scholes?" came a question from one fan, with Kroos providing a clear and decisive answer: "Paul Scholes."

When earlier asked to choose between Real team-mate Sergio Ramos and international colleague Mats Hummels, he refused to rate one over the other, stating " Both are amazing."

In answering other questions, Kroos identified the 2012 Champions League final in which Bayern Munich were surprisingly beaten by Chelsea as the worst loss of his career.

2012 CL final. But i‘m ok now 😀 https://t.co/z55shaCJOq — Toni Kroos (@ToniKroos) December 11, 2017

On the opposite side of that coin, he chose the 2014 World Cup final and last season's Champions League final, when Real became the first team to retain the title in its current format, as the favourite wins of his illustrious career to date.