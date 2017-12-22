Mauricio Pochettino Admits Spurs Could Make Signings in January Amid Ross Barkley Rumours

December 22, 2017

Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino has suggested that the club may sign new players in January, as Ross Barkley continues to be linked with a move.

Barkley nearly completed a move to Chelsea in the summer, but backed out of the deal at the last minute. Chelsea are expected to return with a new bid in January but could face competition from local rivals Spurs.

Speaking at his press conference on Friday, Pochettino said that January signings are an option for the club, but that they would be difficult to complete.

"It is so difficult to try and find the player to come in and help you but maybe," said the 45-year-old. "It’s an option. In and out, you know, because for different reasons it happens because a player arrives because he is available."

Everton manager Sam Allardyce has also commented on the recent speculation surrounding Barkley. The former England manager admitted that the ultimate decision on the 24-year-old's future rests with the board.


"If someone comes in during January and says: 'Here you go' and the club says: 'Look, if he’s not going to sign for us this has to be the case,' then I accept that." 

The Argentine manager also spoke about Dele Alli during his press conference and insisted that the club must help the midfielder improve.

"Of course, he needs to improve. He’s improving, for a young player like him, a 21-year-old, after two seasons and a half, all that he achieved, he did, I think put himself in a top level, and when you compare with a young player in Europe or in the world, we need to help him."

