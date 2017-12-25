Newcastle Legend Reveals Javier Hernandez and Tammy Abraham Were Both Close to Joining the Toon

Alan Shearer was adored in Newcastle and is considered a club and Premier League legend, still holding the record for the highest amount of Premier League strikes with 260 goals.

Nonetheless, he still has a strong affiliation with the club and has revealed some details of their transfer business in recent times.

The International Business Times have reported, courtesy of Shearer's comments on Match of the Day, that Newcastle United missed the opportunity to sign exciting talents such as Javier Hernandez and Tammy Abraham, who joined rival clubs prior to the start of the Premier League season.





The Toon came incredibly close to signing both, the board decided against the moves. Instead, Rafa Benitez's side signed Joselu from Stoke City for £5m, who is currently the joint top goal-scorer at the club with three strikes. Both Hernandez and Abraham have achieved more than this.

When asked about the state of Newcastle United, club legend Alan Shearer claimed that owner Mike Ashley has made the club "very, very difficult to manage" due to how strict he is with finances at the club and his ludicrous expectations at the same time.

Regarding Newcastle's transfer business, Shearer had this to say: "He wanted to bring in players - I know he had Javier Hernandez and Tammy Abraham ready to come in, those deals were pulled at the last minute, which is why he had to spend £5m on Joselu to bring in another body."

Newcastle United are currently 15th in the league and have struggled in front of goal this season. Their next fixture will take place on the day after Boxing Day as they take on league leaders Manchester City in a testing fixture.