Capello Accuses Bayern Stars of Conspiring Against Ancelotti in Order to Bring Heynckes Back

Former England boss Fabio Capello has accused Bayern Munich's players of working against countryman Carlo Ancelotti so the club could bring Jupp Heynckes back.

Ancelotti replaced Pep Guardiola at the Allianz Arena last year, following the Spaniard's taking over at Manchester City and, despite winning the Bundesliga at the end of the season, he was given the boot due to the side's earlier dip in form.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

Jupp Heynckes came in as his replacement in October, and Bayern have lost just once in their 16 matches since the German's return.

Capello, though, reckons the players simply did not want to play for Ancelotti and did what they had to do to see him fired.

"Heynckes is back on the bench and everyone wonders how he made it so the team start winning again immediately," the Jiangsu Suning boss told Bild.

CHRISTOF STACHE/GettyImages

"I think it was the players who took it in their hands. The coach can do a lot of things, but if the players do not feel like giving that little extra, which did not happen with Ancelotti, you will not get on the green side.

"They fought him, they wanted him out. And to show that Heynckes is the right one, they give everything."

Sebastian Widmann/GettyImages

Ancelotti is currently out of a job, but certain sources have reported that the Italian is wanted by Real Madrid, who plan to hire him again if they axe Zinedine Zidane.