Everton Embarrassment After 1960's Blues Merchandise Released Featuring Liverpool Fans

Not for the first time this year Liverpool fans on Twitter are mocking their Merseyside rivals following a big faux pas on Everton's website, with a grave error present in a piece of Blues merchandise.

The Toffees have seemingly steadied the ship since appointing Sam Allardyce, but still trail Jurgen Klopp's Reds by 11 points in the Premier League table heading into the New Year.

Everton managed to secure late a 1-1 draw at Anfield earlier in December, but incredibly have failed to topple their fierce rivals in all competitions since 2010 and to register a win at Anfield since 1999.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

However, not all jibes come from match-days and Liverpool fans were quick to jump on an embarrassing mistake made by Everton, regarding a certain item of merchandise on the official store.

A t-shirt was made available that was thought to be picturing Everton fans, but is actually an image of Liverpool supporters in the Kop end ahead of a clash against Leeds United back in 1969. Former Everton supporter turned Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher re-tweeted the post by Joe Spencer before Everton quickly removed the product from circulation.





Despite their efforts, the damage had been done though and the tweet quickly went viral.

Everton are selling t-shirts using an old picture of Liverpool fans on the front. Kinel. pic.twitter.com/nGygQqcnru — Joe Spencer (@joespencer2008) December 26, 2017

Carragher originally criticised the decision of Everton to appoint Sam Allardyce as the successor to Ronald Koeman, due to his abrasive personality:

"The force of Allardyce’s personality, how he has presented himself over many years, is a problem to the Gwladys Street," Carragher said (via GMS).

"There is a fine line between being self-confident and self-promoting, and to be blunt the Everton fans believe Allardyce has been on the wrong side of that.

"The most cherished managers in Merseyside football were super-talented and humble. In the city of Liverpool, people who talk themselves up are cut down swiftly, becoming figures of ridicule."