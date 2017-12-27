Huddersfield Boss David Wagner Believes Both Sides Should Have Had a Penalty in Stoke City Draw

Huddersfield manager David Wagner was adamant that his side, and Stoke City, deserved a penalty in their draw in Tuesday's Premier League game.

Huddersfield drew 1-1 against the Potters at John Smith's Stadium. An early strike by Thomas Ince from the six-yard box gave the Terriers a 1-0 advantage. But a second-half goal by Ramadan Sobhi was enough to earn a point for Stoke.

The draw means that Wagner's side remain 11th in the league table, two points behind Watford, who beat Leicester City 2-1 on Tuesday.

Nigel Roddis/GettyImages

Speaking after game, Wagner said that he believed the Terriers should have had a penalty when Stoke's Joe Allen appeared to bring down Aaron Mooy in the box. But he also conceded that Stoke could have had a penalty themselves later when Mame Biram Diouf was tripped in their own penalty area.

According to Sky Sports, the the 46-year-old said that: "I have seen our situation in the video footage again. It is a clear penalty where the opponent didn't touch the ball, he only touched Aaron Mooy. It's a clear penalty when it was 1-1, so our opportunity to go in front. I think, from my position during the game, Stoke's penalty [appeal] was also a situation where they can get a penalty."

Despite that, Wagner was happy with his side's display in the game. He continued by saying that: "I'm happy with the performance, absolutely. I think we played very well, we controlled an opponent who is an established Premier League side over the majority of the time."

Huddersfield's next game will be on Saturday as they prepare for another home game against Burnley.