Man Utd Hero Jesse Lingard Reveals Jose Mourinho's Inspirational Half-Time Talk in Burnley Comeback

Manchester United's man of the moment, Jesse Lingard, has revealed the words that Jose Mourinho told him whilst the Red Devils were 2-0 down to Burnley at half-time on Boxing Day.

The game eventually ended 2-2 - Lingard proving the difference and netting both goals to draw level with the Clarets after a poor first half from United. A goal down after only three minutes, Steven Defour's outrageous free-kick sent the sides in with two goals between them at the break.

But now, Lingard has discussed what Mourinho told them at half-time, shedding light on the words that the Portuguese boss used to instigate their comeback:

"[The message] was always believe," Lingard told the club's official website.

"Never give up. We knew we had another 45 minutes to play so we had to be patient, keep moving the ball, moving Burnley about, and eventually we created two clear-cut chances which we scored from."

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Though Lingard managed two, he missed a good opportunity earlier on in the second half to get a goal back for his club - his close range effort being saved by the face of Nick Pope:





"The first one [chance], it just kind of hit me and, nine times out of 10, that would have gone in...

"But it hit the keeper's face, bounced on to the crossbar and bounced out. But after that, we stayed positive and had plenty of players in the box to score goals and I'm glad that we did."

The England international managed to pull one back on 53 minutes before finally managing the equaliser at the death - a fine volley from 15 yards out in the 91st.