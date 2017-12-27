PHOTO: Wantaway Spurs Star Danny Rose Pictured Pointing at Tottenham Badge as January Beckons

Tottenham's Boxing Day clash against Southampton became a historic day for star talisman Harry Kane, with the striker overhauling Alan Shearer's record of 36 Premier League goals in a calendar year.

The England international did so in emphatic fashion scoring a hat-trick of clinical finishes in Spurs' 5-2 rout at Wembley - also notably overtaking Lionel Messi's 2017 tally (54) with 56.

To celebrate the incredible feat, Kane posed for a team-photo with an accompanied 56 football emojis. However, despite it being Kane's photo, a fellow Englishman stole the focus with an unexpected gesture.

BREAKING IT DOWN: Is Danny Rose pointing at the badge? 🤔🤔🤔 #Coys pic.twitter.com/QJZZwGBxUe — Judd (@J_Warshy16) December 26, 2017

Reported January wantaway Danny Rose was said to be closing in on a move to Manchester United in the New Year, but has sparked doubt about the rumours as he was pictured pointing towards his club badge.

Spurs fans absolutely loved the gesture as Rose is undergoing something of a revival in North-London, putting in quality performances on a consistent basis.

Amid the speculation surrounding the left-back last month, manager Mauricio Pochettino spoke to Independent about his future:

"This is not the moment to talk about that [Rose's future]" he said.

"All players have contracts with us, involved in our project.You cannot guess what is going to happen in the future. It’s not easy. When you take decisions about starting eleven, the players not involved in the squad, not playing, they are not happy.

"He never showed that [anger] to me. That is why I was surprised. Of course disappointed but I understand that after he was angry."