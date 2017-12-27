PHOTO: Wantaway Spurs Star Danny Rose Pictured Pointing at Tottenham Badge as January Beckons

By 90Min
December 27, 2017

Tottenham's Boxing Day clash against Southampton became a historic day for star talisman Harry Kane, with the striker overhauling Alan Shearer's record of 36 Premier League goals in a calendar year.

The England international did so in emphatic fashion scoring a hat-trick of clinical finishes in Spurs' 5-2 rout at Wembley - also notably overtaking Lionel Messi's 2017 tally (54) with 56.

To celebrate the incredible feat, Kane posed for a team-photo with an accompanied 56 football emojis. However, despite it being Kane's photo, a fellow Englishman stole the focus with an unexpected gesture.

Reported January wantaway Danny Rose was said to be closing in on a move to Manchester United in the New Year, but has sparked doubt about the rumours as he was pictured pointing towards his club badge.

Spurs fans absolutely loved the gesture as Rose is undergoing something of a revival in North-London, putting in quality performances on a consistent basis.

Amid the speculation surrounding the left-back last month, manager Mauricio Pochettino spoke to Independent about his future:

"This is not the moment to talk about that [Rose's future]" he said.

"All players have contracts with us, involved in our project.You cannot guess what is going to happen in the future. It’s not easy. When you take decisions about starting eleven, the players not involved in the squad, not playing, they are not happy.

"He never showed that [anger] to me. That is why I was surprised. Of course disappointed but I understand that after he was angry."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters