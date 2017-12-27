VIDEO: TV Captures Paul Ince's Brilliant Reaction After His Son Tom Finally Nets for Brighton

Paul Ince, while at the BT Sport studio reacted brilliantly to his son Tom's goal for Huddersfield against Stoke on Boxing Day.

The former Blackpool prodigy struck in the 10th minute, securing his first goal of the Premier League campaign and his first since joining new club Huddersfield from Derby last summer.

The goal ended a barren run for Ince - who bared the unwanted tag of being the player with the most shots without a goal in the league - with 45 attempts recorded.

The relief of stopping the rot was clear for all to see in the reaction of the 25-year-old at the John Smith's Stadium and his father was similarly jubilant, watching on from the studio. The former Manchester United and Liverpool man interrupted proceedings in the celebration and fans of the show found it hilarious.





It will now be interesting to see whether the player that once was being courted by the likes of Manchester United and Inter can now press on and make a name for himself in England's top flight, having finally got the monkey off his back.

After leaving Hull City to ply his trade at Derby County, the Championship Young Player of the Year will now hope he can play his best football at the highest level, having already featured in 19 games for Huddersfield. It's safe to say his Dad will be watching on hopefully.