Marco Asensio Deals Blow to Potential Suitors With Strong Message About Real Madrid Future

By 90Min
December 29, 2017

Real Madrid youngster Marco Asensio's admission about the future of his career is sure to upset clubs hopeful of securing his signature.

The young Spaniard cemented his place in the Champions League winning squad last season, making 38 appearances and scoring an impressive ten goals. 

He benefited from injuries to star players like Gareth Bale, but the Welshman's return to fitness could see the promising midfielder's game time cut dramatically.

However, in an interview with Spanish magazine Club del Deportista, he insisted he is willing to stay at the club and knuckle down to earn a place in the starting eleven.

He said: "It is difficult to manage a squad as good as our one, but [Zinedine] Zidane knows he can count on me. I work hard every day to earn more minutes, but I am aware of where I am. I am at the best club in the world and I am happy at Real Madrid.”

The 21-year-old had been linked with a move to England this January, with both Manchester United and Chelsea interested in acquiring his signature.


The Spanish midfielder has already scored seven goals in 24 appearances this season and will need game time if he is going to make it into Julen Lopetegui's competitive squad.

