Chelsea Ace Alvaro Morata Hits Back at Claims He Rejected Spurs Move Due to Harry Kane Competition

By 90Min
December 30, 2017

Chelsea striker Álvaro Morata has moved to quash claims that he turned down a move to Spurs because of the competition he would have faced from their star striker Harry Kane. 

Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino appeared to aggravate the Spanish international, by claiming he turned down Spurs in 2015 due to Kane's emergence in the side.

In an interview with Sky Sports, Morata was asked whether Pochettino's comments from earlier in the season were true - to which the 25-year-old denied he making the statement. 

Morata said: "No it's not true. I spoke with him and he said he wanted both [of us] to play together, but there was no chance to come to Tottenham.

"For sure I would like to play with Kane, he's a big player, one of the best strikers in the world, but in this moment when I spoke with him [Pochettino]. There was no chance to leave Real Madrid."

Morata has enjoyed a positive start to his career at Chelsea, having joined the Blues for a club record £55m from Real Madrid in the summer. Since making the switch to Stamford Bridge, Morata has scored ten goals and contributed four assists in his first 17 Premier League games for Antonio Conte's side.

Chelsea are looking like they won't be able to retain their Premier League title this season, as Manchester City have stormed 15 points clear at the top of the table as the season hits its midway point. The Blues will now be aiming to secure a top four finish, as the race for Champions League football begins to heat up.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters