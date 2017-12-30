Chelsea Boss Antonio Conte Hints at Reintegration for Outcast David Luiz as He Names Return Date

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has hinted that David Luiz will get another chance at the first team and has nearly fully recovered from the knee injury which has sidelined him for several weeks.

Speaking in his press conference on Friday, Conte revealed that the Brazilian could be back in contention for the London derby against Arsenal on January 3, or the FA Cup clash against Norwich three days later.





"All the players are available – the same players in the last game are available," said the Italian (via Metro).

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

"And about [Charly] Musonda and Luiz, I think they are improving a lot and I think their recovery is very close. I don’t know if [they will be ready for] the next game but for sure the game against Norwich. For sure Luiz and Musonda will be available."

Luiz has not featured in the Premier League since October and a reported spat with Conte, coupled with the rise of Andreas Christenen and his own injury problems have led to increased speculation that he could be sold by the club.

Speaking ahead of the clash with Stoke City, Conte also urged his players to 'pay great attention' when they face the struggling Potters at home on Saturday, hinting that he could make some changes to the squad that beat Brighton during the week.

"I think that tomorrow we have a very difficult game against Stoke City as you remember well last season in the same period we suffered a lot to beat them at home," he continued.

"I remember very well the game. We must pay great attention. We must go game by game. It’s normal when you have to play every two days it’s normal to make rotations. I have to give the players a bit of rest."