Man City on High Alert as Alan Pardew Admits West Brom Could Sell Jonny Evans to Fund Attack

By 90Min
December 30, 2017

West Brom manager Alan Pardew has put Manchester City on high alert after admitting he could be forced to part with defender Jonny Evans to fund the Baggies' bid to sign attacking talent in the January transfer window. 

West Brom's skipper was subject to interest and a failed bid from City throughout the summer as the club looked to hold onto their key defender, but with just 14 goals scored so far this season - the second lowest in the Premier League - the Baggies are in need of a fresh selection of attackers.

Lynne Cameron/GettyImages

The uncertainty surrounding his future at the Hawthorns has seen Evans turn down a new contract worth £100,000 a-week, offering the likes of City and Arsenal a glimmer of hope in their bid to sign the 29-year-old, who Pardew knows will demand a relatively high transfer fee, according to the Mirror

Pardew said: “We are pretty tight financially. I am conscious if there are no funds available I might have to move something around.

“I have to get goals on the board otherwise you can’t win games. So there is a scenario Jonny Evans might move and for sure I have looked at that.

“He has all the qualities for a top team. I would be stupid to sit here and deny that.

“There have been astonishing figures for defenders all through the summer really.“If you look at defenders and compare Jonny with central defenders in the Premier League he is right up there,” he added.

Evans made the £6m move to the Hawthorns in 2015 from boyhood club Manchester United, where has since made over 80 appearances for West Brom. 

