Monaco Ace Thomas Lemar Set to Frustrate Premier League Trio After Postponing Club Exit

Monaco midfielder Thomas Lemar is set to frustrate the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal, after reportedly deciding to stay with the Ligue 1 champions until the end of the 2017/18 season. A number of top Premier League sides are long-term admirers of the French international - who's vibrant displays have lit up the French top tier for three seasons.

As reported by the Gambling Times, via the Express, the highly-regarded 22-year-old has decided to remain in Monaco until the end of the season, as he believes that his guaranteed starting spot for Les Monégasques will ensure he starts for France in next summer's World Cup 2018.

CHRISTOPHE SIMON/GettyImages

Lemar's versatility has earned him a number of high-profile admirers across European football - with his ability to play either on the left or in the middle of an attacking midfield making him an ideal prospect for the likes of Liverpool and Arsenal.

Fans of the Reds may still have hope of signing Lemar in January - as there remains a strong possibility that boss Jürgen Klopp will finally agree to sell club talisman Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona for an astronomical fee - thus bankrolling potential deals for the likes of Lemar. Arsenal meanwhile could reinvest money from a potential Alexis Sánchez move to Man City.

Lemar is just one of a number of highly talented, young French players. Les Bleus are being tipped by many as a dark horse for the World Cup 2018 in Russia next summer, and Lemar is bound to play a pivotal part for Didier Deschamps' talent-rich side.