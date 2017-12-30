Monaco Ace Thomas Lemar Set to Frustrate Premier League Trio After Postponing Club Exit

By 90Min
December 30, 2017

Monaco midfielder Thomas Lemar is set to frustrate the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal, after reportedly deciding to stay with the Ligue 1 champions until the end of the 2017/18 season. A number of top Premier League sides are long-term admirers of the French international - who's vibrant displays have lit up the French top tier for three seasons.

As reported by the Gambling Times, via the Express, the highly-regarded 22-year-old has decided to remain in Monaco until the end of the season, as he believes that his guaranteed starting spot for Les Monégasques will ensure he starts for France in next summer's World Cup 2018.

CHRISTOPHE SIMON/GettyImages

Lemar's versatility has earned him a number of high-profile admirers across European football - with his ability to play either on the left or in the middle of an attacking midfield making him an ideal prospect for the likes of Liverpool and Arsenal. 

Fans of the Reds may still have hope of signing Lemar in January - as there remains a strong possibility that boss Jürgen Klopp will finally agree to sell club talisman Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona for an astronomical fee - thus bankrolling potential deals for the likes of Lemar. Arsenal meanwhile could reinvest money from a potential Alexis Sánchez move to Man City.

Lemar is just one of a number of highly talented, young French players. Les Bleus are being tipped by many as a dark horse for the World Cup 2018 in Russia next summer, and Lemar is bound to play a pivotal part for Didier Deschamps' talent-rich side.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters