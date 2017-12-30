Mourinho Admits He 'Doesn't Think' Man Utd Will Make Major Signing in January Despite Transfer Links

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has admitted he "does not think" the club will make any major signings in the January transfer window, despite links with a number of big names and a recent slump in form.

Speaking in his press conference ahead of Saturday's match with Southampton, via the Independent, Mourinho insisted that he was confident the club will look to spend big in the summer, but in the interest of "balance", the winter window wasn't the time to do business.

United have been linked with the likes of Tottenham's Danny Rose in recent months, while the likes of Bordeaux star Malcom and Juventus' Paulo Dybala have been touted as attacking targets. A report earlier this week even claimed the Old Lady had turned down an offer from United for the Argentinian, with outcast Henrikh Mkhitaryan put up as a makeweight.

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

Mourinho though isn't expecting any big name arrivals, saying on Friday in response to whether United will enter the winter market: “I don’t think, I don’t think.

“Please, don’t misinterpret my words, don’t say my club doesn’t support or doesn’t want to spend. Two years my club paid lot of money for Paul [Pogba], last summer paid a lot of money for [Romelu] Lukaku.

“I’m pretty sure next year is going to pay a lot of money for one player but we are doing these things with some balance because it’s the profile of the club. We do it with some balance.”

United have been struggling in the Premier League over the festive period, and have now fallen 15 points behind league leaders Manchester City following two consecutive 2-2 draws. Mourinho's side still sit second in the league, but have seen their cushion in the Champions League spots be pulled back to six points.