Mourinho Admits He 'Doesn't Think' Man Utd Will Make Major Signing in January Despite Transfer Links

By 90Min
December 30, 2017

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has admitted he "does not think" the club will make any major signings in the January transfer window, despite links with a number of big names and a recent slump in form.

Speaking in his press conference ahead of Saturday's match with Southampton, via the Independent, Mourinho insisted that he was confident the club will look to spend big in the summer, but in the interest of "balance", the winter window wasn't the time to do business.

United have been linked with the likes of Tottenham's Danny Rose in recent months, while the likes of Bordeaux star Malcom and Juventus' Paulo Dybala have been touted as attacking targets. A report earlier this week even claimed the Old Lady had turned down an offer from United for the Argentinian, with outcast Henrikh Mkhitaryan put up as a makeweight.

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

Mourinho though isn't expecting any big name arrivals, saying on Friday in response to whether United will enter the winter market: “I don’t think, I don’t think.

“Please, don’t misinterpret my words, don’t say my club doesn’t support or doesn’t want to spend. Two years my club paid lot of money for Paul [Pogba], last summer paid a lot of money for [Romelu] Lukaku.

“I’m pretty sure next year is going to pay a lot of money for one player but we are doing these things with some balance because it’s the profile of the club. We do it with some balance.”

United have been struggling in the Premier League over the festive period, and have now fallen 15 points behind league leaders Manchester City following two consecutive 2-2 draws. Mourinho's side still sit second in the league, but have seen their cushion in the Champions League spots be pulled back to six points.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters