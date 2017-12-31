Action! Real Madrid Star Cristiano Ronaldo Reveals What He'd Like to Do After Football

Real Madrid and world footballing star Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed to fellow legend of the game Alessandro del Piero that he would like to make films when he finally calls time on his career.





The 32-year-old's playing future at Los Blancos continues to come under speculation, with recent reports suggesting the player has been in contact with club president Florentino Perez surrounding the possibility of lowering his release clause in what could be seen as potentially making himself more available in the transfer window.

But one thing that is for certain is the Portugal international's plans and aspirations when it is time to hang his boots up; making films.





"I'd like to make movies, I have my hotels, my gyms, my clothing line with Nike... I see myself as a business man", he told Alessandro del Piero in an interview for Sky Italia, which will be published in January, as quoted by Spanish news outlet Marca.

"Right now I am focused on what I am doing, although clearly I know that sooner or later the moment to retire will come.

"My life after football will be beautiful, I'm sure, and I don't mean with money, but with pleasure of doing other things."

During the conversation with the former Italian striker, Ronaldo also reflected on the past, revealing when deciding to join Manchester United from Sporting Lisbon back in 2003, he also had the option to sign on the dotted line with Serie A giants Juventus.

"I was happy with the interest of Juventus, because it's an extraordinary club, but then I decided to go to United", the five time Balon d'Or-winner continued.

"I liked the Premier League more than Serie A.

"They also spoke of Real Madrid, but I've always taken the right decisions thanks to my agent Jorge Mendes."