Brighton Boss Chris Hughton Claims His Team Were the Better Side After 0-0 Draw With Newcastle

Brighton & Hove Albion boss Chris Hughton has claimed that his team were the better side in their 0-0 draw with Newcastle United at St James' Park. In a scrappy and tense affair, neither side were able to convert their chances into goals, and Hughton's side caused the Magpies some real trouble at set-pieces.

Speaking after the match, via Sky Sports, Hughton took the time to praise his side's efforts in picking up an important point on the road, and contended that the Seagulls were more impressive than the hosts. The former Newcastle boss said:

"I thought we were good today. In regards to the result, I think on the balance of play, it was a fair result but on the day, I thought we were the better side of the two.

"In terms of chances, we needed Mat Ryan in particular to make one very good save and it got very edgy towards the end as it would do away at Newcastle. I thought we had some really good periods in the game."





"We have to take the point on the road because we are the away team and there is more pressure on a club to win their games at home, particularly against the teams who are in the same area of the league as you and teams that you think there is an opportunity to get your points from."

Brighton's point sees them rise to 12th in the Premier League - but the division is so tightly packed that they are still just four points away from the relegation zone. Hughton's side face Bournemouth on New Year's Day, where they will look to pick up their first win since their 1-0 victory over Watford on 23rd December.