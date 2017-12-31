Conte Optimistic Ahead of 2018 After Finishing 2017 in Style: 'We Have a Lot of Great Games to Face'

By 90Min
December 31, 2017

Antonio Conte says he plans to have an even better 2018 with his Chelsea side after they finished 2017 in emphatic fashion with a 5-0 home win over Stoke City.

His side have had a very successful year, winning the Premier League in May and getting to the FA Cup final as well as qualifying for the knockout stages of this season's Champions League, but their hopes of defending their Premier League title look all but over after falling 13 points behind current leaders Manchester City.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

However, with the Blues still in both the FA Cup and EFL Cup, there will be plenty of chances next year for Conte to add to the silverware he has already won in his short time at the club.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Conte said: "This was a fantastic year. To win the title in England is not simple. To be able to do this at your first chance, I will remember this year in my mind forever.

FBL-ENG-PR-CHELSEA-STOKE

"But we are still involved in the Carabao Cup where we play against Arsenal. Last year we were eliminated in the second round against West Ham.


"At the same time we reached the final of the FA Cup and it won't be easy to repeat this. In February we restart the Champions League against Barcelona. I think we have a lot of great games to face."

Chelsea will open their 2018 with a tough test away to Arsenal in the Premier League, before they then host the same opponents in the first leg of the EFL Cup semi-final just a week later.

