David Wagner 'Delighted' After Hard-Fought Point Ends Terriers' Action Until the New Year

Huddersfield manager David Wagner has said that he is 'delighted' about securing a point against Burnley on Saturday in the Terriers' last game of 2017.

The visiting Clarets were on top for most of the game, seeing a goal disallowed and having a stonewall penalty turned away by referee Paul Tierney. However, Sean Dyche's side were wasteful in the final third and both teams were forced to settle with a point.

Burnley denied a win thanks to yet ANOTHER disgraceful referee decision. How it's not a penalty on Hendrick I'll never know... easiest decision a referee can have to make and he's got it wrong — Andy Gate (@GateAndrew) December 30, 2017

"I am delighted about this point and about the clean sheet," Wagner told HTTV. "Football-wise for sure we weren’t on our best today, we have to be completely honest that Burnley had the better chances and more chances; we were lucky today.

"This doesn’t feel less good if I’m honest because today if you are not on your best technically then you have to work and fight on your highest level and that’s what these players have done.

"This is why I’m absolutely happy with this point and this clean sheet in the last home game and last game in 2017."

Huddersfield now have to recover in time for their trip to the King Power Stadium on Monday. However, the Terriers will be boosted after seeing Leicester City suffer a 2-1 defeat on Saturday and will be confident of claiming at least a point against the Foxes.