Juve Boss Allegri Says Dybala Should Aim to Be World's Best Player Within 3 Years

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri has insisted that Paulo Dybala should aim to be the best player in the world along with Neymar in three year's time after the Argentinian's mercurial display in the Old Lady's 3-1 win at Verona on Saturday night.

An early Blaise Matuidi goal was canceled out by a brilliant long range effort from Martin Caceres against his former club, but a fantastic second-half brace from Dybala kept Juve within one point of Serie A leaders Napoli.

Allegri had excluded Dybala for the past three matches, but he returned to the starting eleven at the Stadio Marc'Antonio Bentegodi, and his manager was full of praise for the Bianconeri no. 10.

Speaking to the club website, he said: "I’m pleased for Dybala. It’s important he scored again and after getting his goal he actually played better – his set pieces improved as well. The mental side is crucial and he's relaxed.

"He has a path to follow and he needs to focus purely on improving day by day. His objective must be to become the best player in the world along with Neymar within the next three years."

It was Juventus' first Serie A win at Hellas Verona since 2001, and Allegri was evidently a happy man.

"Playing away from home five times in seven, which is what has happened to us, is not easy. This is why it was a decisive moment in our season. Tonight it was important to increase the gap on those behind us and remain close to Napoli, who are doing extraordinarily well."

It wasn't all plain sailing for Juventus, and the manager picked up on where his team must improve if they are to retain their title.

Nothing makes me happier then seeing this guy score, the entire club is behind you! Glad to have you back @PauDybala_JR ⚫️⚪️⚫️⚪️💎💎 pic.twitter.com/sDU5pRjzUi — Juventus World (@world_juventus) December 30, 2017

"During the end of the first half and up until their goal, we stopped playing, allowed them to counter and misplaced a lot of passes. We found it tough on the right side because [Stephan] Lichtsteiner was isolated and [Sami] Khedira couldn’t get across in time from the centre, so I opted to change things during the interval.

"We woke up after conceding and if we hadn’t, we would have risked dropping points at a tough place to go, against a team that have been playing well recently."