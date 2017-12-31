Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp Praises Anfield Atmosphere After Comeback Win Over Leicester

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was delighted with the support from the Anfield crowd as the Reds beat Leicester City to finish the year in the Premier League's top four.

Liverpool came back to win 2-1 in Saturday's game at Anfield against the Foxes. Jamie Vardy gave Leicester the lead in the third minute of the game, but two goals from Mohamed Salah during the second half were enough to secure the three points.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

The result strengthens their position in fourth place, extending the gap between them and both Tottenham and Arsenal to four points, but both the London clubs have a game in hand.





Speaking after the game, Klopp said he was thrilled with the contribution of the Liverpool crowd and that his side needed their support. According to Sky Sports, he said: "the crowd were fantastic and helped us a lot.

"It can happen at Anfield that people are not that patient but today they saw that the team tried everything so it was one of the best atmospheres we have had so far, and we needed it. This game was pretty much perfect apart from the situation around the first goal."

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Klopp then went on to praise Mohamed Salah for his mentality, after the Egyptian scored two goals after missing two opportunities in the first half. The 50-year-old continued, "he will never stop. He had the two biggest chances in the first half and missed. That is how life and football. Staying in the game is the real deal and I am really happy for him."





The Liverpool boss also praised the performance of his entire team and said the win was deserved.

He continued: "the team as a group were fantastic tonight. I loved [Alex] Oxlade-Chamberlain coming on and being so lively and in the game immediately, really spot on, that was fantastic, Gini Wijnaldum the same, and Ragnar Klavan got a knock [after coming on]... It was just a really good team performance and a well-deserved win."