Manchester United Boss Jose Mourinho Critical of Referee Craig Pawson Following Disappointing Draw

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho was critical of referee Craig Pawson following his side's 0-0 draw against Southampton on Saturday.

United drew at home for the second consecutive week, and failed to create any meaningful chances in the game. Despite not creating any chances, the Red Devils thought they had a penalty in the first half, however it wasn't given.

Speaking after the game, Mourinho claimed that Pawson got the decision wrong and cost his side, as quoted by the clubs official site.

"Craig Pawson is a fantastic referee, one of the most promising referees in Europe, and it was bad for him. It was one of the key points. The other key points were easy goals that we missed.

"But the clear, clear point, especially with a result at 0-0, is a clear penalty that was not given. I watched on the touchline and it looked to me very clear, but it's 50 metres distance, so I gave the referee the benefit of the doubt. I know my players and, when I see players like Juan Mata almost in hysterics claiming, I could understand immediately - no doubt."

Mourinho also spoke the refereeing decisions in the past few weeks and claimed that Pawson's decision was one of many that referees have got wrong in weeks gone by.

"And then, at half-time, I watch it and it is a penalty like Marcus Rashford at Leicester was a penalty, like Ander Herrera against Manchester City was a penalty and it is unlucky because honestly I told you that and I repeat without a problem, that the three referee performances, Michael Oliver against City, Jon Moss against Leicester and Craig tonight were good referees with good performances, but unlucky decisions for us that punished us."

Despite his side failing to score against a Southampton side who conceded five against Tottenham Hotspur last time out, Mourinho was proud of the spirit that his players showed.

"I am happy with the players' attitudes and desires. I have no complaint about my players. I think the performance was a big-hearted performance with the players giving everything due to their limits.

"The majority of them, with the accumulation of matches, their performance was with very good quality on creation, where we have missed chances and half-chances with crosses and balls in the face of the goal. They are half-chances if you arrive on time."

United face Everton next in the Premier League, and will be looking for a win after they dropped to third in the league after their draw against the Saints.