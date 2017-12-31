Sean Dyche Rues Dropped Points as 'Blatant' Penalty Not Awarded in Huddersfield Clash

By 90Min
December 31, 2017

Burnley manager Sean Dyche has said that his side were denied a clear-cut penalty because Jeff Hendrick didn't go down in a "theatrical" way during their 0-0 draw against Huddersfield on Saturday.

The 46-year-old saw his side have a goal chalked off for offside before the referee, Paul Tierney, turned his nose up at Burley's "blatant" penalty early on in the second-half.

"I don’t need to say too much about it and I hope the television show it and show it again because it’s impossible that it’s not given as a penalty, in my opinion," Dyche said, as quoted by the club website.

"I believe the referee said he thought Jeff lost his footing. I would argue there is a clear reason why he did so and I think we can all agree that!

"I am worried for the game at the minute because I am in a league where others are given for all sorts of reasons, but that’s as blatant a penalty as you will see.

"What is peculiar about football at the minute is that when players go down in a diving manner and throw their arms about they get those.

"Jeff has gone down in a natural manner after his back foot is clearly taken away from him and doesn’t get it. It seems that people who go down in a theatrical way do get them."

