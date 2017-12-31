Swans Boss Carlos Carvalhal Praises Team's Commitment Following Dream Start to Premier League Life

Newly appointed Swansea manager Carlos Carvalhal has praised the commitment that his players showed in their dramatic victory over Watford on Saturday afternoon, claiming that without that, they wouldn't have won.

The Swans spent most of the afternoon trailing the hosts, and rarely looked like changing that throughout the match. However, a late flurry of attacks saw Jordan Ayew and Luciano Narsingh score a quickfire double for the Swans - handing them a much needed 2-1 win at the death.

And now, following his dream start to life in South Wales, Carvalhal has thanked the commitment of his players, and the love from the travelling fans for the win:

“We tried everything at the end to win the game,” Carvalhal said, via the club's official website.

“We had two attackers, two wingers, [Renato] Sanches in the middle and [Martin] Olsson playing as another left-winger.

“We tried everything to win, but if the players don’t play with commitment and heart, we will not win.

“Also, our fans were crucial because we felt their support, especially in the second half.

“We put more players in attack at the end. The players believed and we achieved an important three points."

Charlie Crowhurst/GettyImages

Though Carvalhal will no doubt be ecstatic with his first afternoon in the Swansea dugout, the Portuguese boss remains resolute in his victory - admitting that there is still a lot of work to do:

“Because we won, it doesn’t mean everything was perfect, but there are a lot of positives from today and I believe we will grow as a team." He continued.

“I don’t think one win means we will be in paradise, with lots of birds and flowers.

“But confidence will be higher and as we get a clearer of how we want to play, I believe we will pick up more points.”

Swansea now see themselves lifted from the foot of the Premier Legaue table - provided West Brom don't beat Arsenal on Sunday.