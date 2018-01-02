PHOTO: Liverpool Fans Applaud Oxlade-Chamberlain Over Cheeky Burnley Kiss Display

Liverpool supporters have slowly begun to appreciate summer signing Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain over the past few matches.

The £35m arrival from Arsenal was criticised in his early Reds appearances as he struggled to adapt to life at Anfield but, bedding-in period now over, has shown his qualities under the guidance of Jurgen Klopp.

The absolute boy blowing kisses to the Burnley fans😍😘 #NewProfilePic pic.twitter.com/pSmavhMuB4 — n (@heytaarnold) January 1, 2018

Oxlade-Chamberlain was involved in Liverpool's last-gasp 2-1 triumph over Burnley on New Year's Day and, following the massive victory at Turf Moor, opted to cheekily blow kisses at the Clarets' home support:

Naturally, such a decision would have drawn plenty of heckles and less-than-pleasant replies from Burnley fans, but Liverpool supporters couldn't help but laugh along with the England international on Twitter after the contest:

Big fan of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain blowing kisses to the Burnley fans as he walked down the tunnel at the end there! 😘 — Oliver Bond (@Oliver__Bond) January 1, 2018

Thank you Arsenal for losing patience with him 😘 — AnfieldNation (@AnfieldNation) January 1, 2018

It's amazing what a few good performances can do to a fan's perception of a new player, and Oxlade-Chamberlain has shown Arsenal what they've missed out on by selling him, judging by his recent displays.

If he manages to keep this up, it'll be hard for Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate to leave him at home for the World Cup in Russia this coming summer.

