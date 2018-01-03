Liverpool Fans Express Concern Over Sadio Mane's Behaviour in the Win Over Burnley

By 90Min
January 03, 2018

Liverpool made it three victories in a row after Ragnar Klavan's winner at the death sealed the points at Turf Moor, but some fans were sceptical of Sadio Mane's attitude.

Juergen Klopp made seven changes to his Liverpool side after the comeback win against Leicester at Anfield.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Sadio Mane was the only member of the 'fab four' to retain his place, as Mohamed Salah and Philippe Coutinho missed out through injuries while Roberto Firmino was rested.

The game was dull and lacking vigour until the Senegalese international controlled Trent Alexander-Arnold's cross and fired past Nick Pope into the top-left corner to break the deadlock.

Burnley eventually equalised in the 87th minute through Johann Gudmundsson, but the Reds claimed all three points at the very end in dramatic fashion.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's ball into the box was headed down by Dejan Lovren, and converted by Ragnar Klavan - becoming the first Estonian to ever score in the Premier League.

However, many Liverpool fans were concerned about Mane's lack of celebration for a fantastically taken goal, and such worries were amplified when he looked crestfallen upon substitution. 

As it turns out, Mane was actually ill and playing the game itself was a challenge, as he explained on the club's official site (via Goal).

"It was not easy for me [to play], but it's football so I keep working hard to help the team more and more."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters