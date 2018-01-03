Liverpool Fans Express Concern Over Sadio Mane's Behaviour in the Win Over Burnley

Liverpool made it three victories in a row after Ragnar Klavan's winner at the death sealed the points at Turf Moor, but some fans were sceptical of Sadio Mane's attitude.

Juergen Klopp made seven changes to his Liverpool side after the comeback win against Leicester at Anfield.

Sadio Mane was the only member of the 'fab four' to retain his place, as Mohamed Salah and Philippe Coutinho missed out through injuries while Roberto Firmino was rested.

The game was dull and lacking vigour until the Senegalese international controlled Trent Alexander-Arnold's cross and fired past Nick Pope into the top-left corner to break the deadlock.

Burnley eventually equalised in the 87th minute through Johann Gudmundsson, but the Reds claimed all three points at the very end in dramatic fashion.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's ball into the box was headed down by Dejan Lovren, and converted by Ragnar Klavan - becoming the first Estonian to ever score in the Premier League.

However, many Liverpool fans were concerned about Mane's lack of celebration for a fantastically taken goal, and such worries were amplified when he looked crestfallen upon substitution.

What's wrong with Mane? Why so disappointed even after win? @DHardayal @GraemeKelly1 — Nitin (@123nitin) January 1, 2018

Be happy Sadio. Form is temporary but your class is permanent. 💪👏🖒#sadiomane — Abdullahi Abdirizack (@Atoash3_1) January 2, 2018

Mane celebration is a little concerning tho 🤔 — NATHAN SEAMAN (@NSEAMAN8) January 1, 2018

What’s wrong with Mane ? No celebration after his good goal ! Can also whispered something to him — js (@saccj) January 1, 2018

No celebration from Mane, in fact he seemed to have the right hump! Not happy with some fans criticising him it seems. #LFC — Brian R (@BLOOMmusic) January 1, 2018

A few suggestions among people close to both Mo Salah and Sadio Mané that the Senegalese forward hasn't been happy at Liverpool because he's a bit jealous of his Egyptian colleague's rise at his expense.



Interesting to see how Klopp reacts to rotating Mané going fwd. pic.twitter.com/ECERoMtcnk — Gary Al-Smith (@garyalsmith) January 2, 2018

As it turns out, Mane was actually ill and playing the game itself was a challenge, as he explained on the club's official site (via Goal).

"It was not easy for me [to play], but it's football so I keep working hard to help the team more and more."