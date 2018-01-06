Sky Pundit Reveals Why Liverpool Should Sign Leicester Ace Mahrez If Barca Land Coutinho

Liverpool have been backed to land 'tremendous' Leicester City star Riyad Mahrez if they sell Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona.

Sky Sports pundit and former Reds assistant manager Phil Thompson was quoted by Team Talk as he explained why his former club should move for the £40m-rated winger if they decided to let Coutinho move to Catalonia.

Mahrez is reportedly a January transfer target for a host of Premier League clubs amid speculation that the Foxes will let him depart the Midlands for the right fee.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

And Thompson, who baffingly stated that Mahrez might not even get into Liverpool's starting lineup, stated his belief that Jurgen Klopp should try and sign the 26-year-old.

He said: “Yes (Liverpool should sign him). I don’t know where he’d get into the side. But you can see him, on his day, he can be a match winner. He can but he’s not done it enough and whether that’s because he’s been unhappy there or whatever.

“But this boy’s got tremendous talent, you see the quality that he brings.

Liverpool fans to Coutinho when they hear they’re getting £142m Plus Mahrez and Lemar as replacements...😂👋🏻 pic.twitter.com/0qPdSUykRj — James™🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@40YardGerrard) January 4, 2018

(You may also be interested in Jurgen Klopp Can Mould Riyad Mahrez Into the Perfect Coutinho Replacement for Liverpool)



“He can take it from A to B very very quickly which relieves pressure at times. Yeah he’s a talent, I’d take him for £20million! In my dreams.”

Mahrez has been in stunning form for Leicester recently under new boss Claude Puel, and his displays for the Foxes have led to renewed interest in prising him away from the King Power Stadium.

Monaco could be tempted to sell Thomas Lemar this month, and Liverpool have initial contact for the signing of Riyad Mahrez. Meanwhile Barcelona are closing in on a €150m+ deal for Coutinho. — Mootaz Chehade (@MHChehade) January 5, 2018

Liverpool, Spurs, Arsenal and Chelsea have all been touted as potential destinations for the Algeria international, and the Reds would hedge their bets against their Premier League rivals if they were interested in signing him.

Coutinho's alleged £140m Barca transfer is slowly edging towards completion according to various reports, and his departure would leave a gaping hole in Klopp's attacking options.

The acquisition of Mahrez would help to alleviate concerns about not replacing the mercurial Brazilian, and it's arguable that Mahrez's attacking nature would fit in well at Anfield under the German.

