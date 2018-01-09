Schalke has officially announced the signing of Hoffenheim striker Mark Uth on a free transfer at the end of the season.

The 26-year old had been linked with a move to the Premier League, but reports soon emerged that Die Königsblauen had moved into pole position to snap him up at the end of his Hoffenheim contract.

Schalke have now confirmed that Uth will join the club in the summer on a four-year deal, having scored nine goals in 16 Bundesliga appearances so far this season.

Welcome to #Schalke, Mark #Uth!



The striker will join from @achtzehn99_en at the end of the season 🤝 #Uth2022 pic.twitter.com/urdhXLJBZj — FC Schalke 04 (@s04_en) January 9, 2018

The former Germany Under-20 international said: "I came to the conclusion that a change to FC Schalke 04 is the right next step for me. I'm looking forward to the new challenge from the summer.

"Until then, it is natural for me, however, that I concentrate with full commitment and passion on the goals and future tasks at TSG."

The Cologne born striker joined Hoffenheim in 2015 from Dutch side Heerenveen, and has scored 24 goals in 63 league appearances with Die Kraichgauer.

Speaking after news broke confirming the deal, Schalke sporting director Christian Heidel said, "Uth is the most dangerous German forward in the Bundesliga at the moment and will improve our options in attack drastically from the summer. We're delighted we could win him for Schalke."

The Gelsenkirchen based club are exceeding all expectations so far this season, and find themselves in 2nd place in the Bundesliga. However, they do trail runaway leaders Bayern Munich by 11 points at the halfway stage of the season.