Chelsea Target Roma Full-Back Emerson Palmieri as Cheaper Alternative to Alex Sandro

By 90Min
January 17, 2018

Chelsea have enquired over the availability of Roma left-back Emerson Palmieri, having grown frustrated in their pursuit of Alex Sandro, the Evening Standard have reported.

Antonio Conte is searching for a new full-back to provide another option and competition for current first-choice Marcos Alonso.

Juventus' Sandro had been identified as a target, but Chelsea have been put off by demands of a £60m fee from the Italian champions.

The Brazil international has also been linked with Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain, while Chelsea are reportedly not prepared to pay the required asking price.


Instead, they appear to have turned their attention to the more affordable Emerson, who could be available for around £20m.


The 23-year-old has only recently returned from a serious knee ligament injury sustained last May and has found himself acting as a deputy for Aleksandar Kolarov. Despite having made just two appearances this season, Emerson is highly-rated and has impressed Chelsea scouts.

However, both Liverpool and Juventus have also been linked with a move for the Brazilian, which could further scupper the Blues' plans.


Emerson has been tipped as a potential long-term successor of Sandro, which Football.London claim could prove beneficial for Chelsea, allowing them to eventually secure their original target.

Alternatively, Chelsea may look towards Porto left-back Alex Telles, who has excelled in Portugal this campaign. If the Premier League champions do secure the signature of a left-back before the close of the January transfer window, Kenedy is likely to depart on loan until the end of the season.

