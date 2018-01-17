Chelsea Target Roma Full-Back Emerson Palmieri as Cheaper Alternative to Alex Sandro

Chelsea have enquired over the availability of Roma left-back Emerson Palmieri, having grown frustrated in their pursuit of Alex Sandro, the Evening Standard have reported.

Antonio Conte is searching for a new full-back to provide another option and competition for current first-choice Marcos Alonso.

Juventus' Sandro had been identified as a target, but Chelsea have been put off by demands of a £60m fee from the Italian champions.

Chelsea have supposedly baulked at Juventus' rumoured £60m asking price for Alex Sandro



The 23-year-old has only recently returned from a serious knee ligament injury sustained last May and has found himself acting as a deputy for Aleksandar Kolarov. Despite having made just two appearances this season, Emerson is highly-rated and has impressed Chelsea scouts.

Emerson has been tipped as a potential long-term successor of Sandro, which Football.London claim could prove beneficial for Chelsea, allowing them to eventually secure their original target.

Alternatively, Chelsea may look towards Porto left-back Alex Telles, who has excelled in Portugal this campaign. If the Premier League champions do secure the signature of a left-back before the close of the January transfer window, Kenedy is likely to depart on loan until the end of the season.