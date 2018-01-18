Fulham Midfielder Ragnar Sigurdsson Makes Russia Move Permanent & Joins FC Rostov

Championship side Fulham have today confirmed that Icelandic midfielder Ragnar Sigurdsson has left the club to join Russian side FC Rostov.

Sigurdsson had spent the first half of the season on loan at Rostov's Russian rivals Rubin Kazan, where he made thirteen appearances in all competitions.

CONFIRMED: Ragnar Sigurdsson's loan spell at FC Rubin Kazan has terminated, and he has joined FC Rostov on a permanent deal. Best of luck, @sykurinn 👍🇮🇸



👉 https://t.co/4YPOQNpU4K pic.twitter.com/BBKh1rtGiV — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) January 18, 2018

That move has now been terminated however so as to allow Sigurdsson's move to Rostov to go through.

The Icelandic international joined Fulham from another Russian side, Krasnodar, early in the 2016/17 and went on to make eighteen appearances for The Cottagers, scoring once in a 2-0 league win victory over Ipswich Town.

Sigurdsson becomes the second Fulham player to leave the club during the January transfer window, after Austrian defender Michael Madl re-joined his first professional club, Austria Wien, for an undisclosed fee.

