West Ham Fans Express Frustration at Michy Batshuayi Rumours After Poor FA Cup Performance

West Ham fans have reacted furiously to speculation of their club's interest in Michy Batshuayi, following his performance in Chelsea's unconvincing third-round FA Cup win over Championship side Norwich.

Despite scoring shortly after the break, Batshuayi's overall performance offered very little to a Chelsea side really struggling for goals in 2018.

David Moyes was seen in attendance at Stamford Bridge, with reports that he was there to scout the Belgian. There have been recent reports of Batshuayi joining the London club on loan as part of a move that would see Andy Carroll go the other way

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Batshuayi's performance lead to wide criticism, the Premier League's all time top scorer Alan Shearer giving him a particularly hard time, saying: ''There seems to be a lack of urgency about him, he’s got to be stronger there. He’s the guy up front his team are looking to build off.

''At the minute he’s not asking enough questions of the defenders and they’re finding to too easy marking him because of a poor touch.''

This wasn't the only criticism made of Batshuayi after Wednesday's match. West Ham fans had their say on whether he would be a welcome addition.

Any West Ham fan who wants batshuayi just watch this game, the geezer is absolutely useless surrounded by a much more talented side than ours — joe harris⚒ (@1joeee) January 17, 2018

This might be an unpopular opinion, but I’d rather have Carroll than Batshuayi. Batshuayi has flopped for Chelsea and Carroll at least is always a threat when he plays!



Rather keep Carroll than bring in Batshuayi! #WHUFC #COYI — West Ham News/Views (@WHUFC_News_6) January 16, 2018

However, West Ham fans can rest easy, with David Moyes writing in the Evening Standard:

''I went to watch Chelsea play Norwich in the FA Cup on Wednesday night and I knew that would increase the speculation about Andy Carroll and Chelsea with Michy Batshuayi coming to us.

"Categorically, I did not go to Stamford Bridge to watch Batshuayi or any other player in particular. I like to get out and watch plenty of matches.''

