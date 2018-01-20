Stoke City Manager Draws Comparison to Manuel Neuer as In-Demand Goalkeeper Linked With Exit

Newly appointed Stoke City manager Paul Lambert has been singing the praises of Jack Butland ahead of the Potters' clash with Huddersfield, even drawing on comparisons with Bayern Munich star Manuel Neuer.

Lambert, who spent two years in the Bundesliga with Borussia Dortmund during his playing career, claimed that no blame can be put on Butland's shoulders following Stoke's recent defeat at Old Trafford.

The England international found himself picking the ball out of his net on three occasions against Manchester United, with Antonio Valencia, Anthony Martial and Romelu Lukaku the beneficiaries for José Mourinho's side.

"Neuer has been one of the best in the world for years, with his hands and his feet," Lambert said, as quoted by the Sun. "On Monday I saw Jack against Manchester United and that boy is one of the best I’ve ever seen.

"He had absolutely no chance at any of the goals.

"What a top, top keeper he is. Not just on the pitch, off the pitch Jack carries himself brilliantly too," he continued. "It’s not just him who has conceded goals, it’s every area of the team."

Lambert also touched on the transfer rumours surrounding Butland's future at the bet365 stadium, claiming that Stoke's owners have said there is "no way" the 24-year-old will move on this month.

"Jack is one of the best keepers around - not just in England but in Europe," Lambert said. "I can’t stop speculation but there is absolutely no way he is going anywhere in January, no chance.

"I have spoken to the owners and there’s no way that could happen.

"We need everybody, we certainly need our best players to perform to the level they can."