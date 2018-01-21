Arsenal Able to Sign Wanted Premier League Defender for Just £3m Due to Clause

By 90Min
January 21, 2018

The former Manchester United defender, Jonny Evans, has been on the radar of multiple Premier League clubs, despite West Brom currently sitting 19th within the table. 

However, this may be Evans' escape from playing Championship football next season. 

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

According to reports from the Express, the Northern Irish defender will be allowed to leave the Baggies at the end of the season for just £3m due to a clause in his contract - with Arsenal having the strongest interest. 

Evans, 30, has been linked with a move away from the club for some time now, however, West From were only prepared to accept a bid within the region of £23m. Despite this, due to a relegation release clause within his contract, it will only cost the buyer £3m.

Michael Steele/GettyImages

Arsenal are believed to have the strongest interest for the defender's service, however, Manchester City and Leicester City have allegedly joined the race for the Northern Irishman's signature. 

Arsenal have already been incredibly active within the January transfer window. The Gunners are already involved within a swap deal for Henrikh Mkhitaryan, with Alexis Sanchez going the other way. In addition to this, they are currently in pursuit of Borussia Dortmund striker, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. 

Following Arsenal's impressive 4-1 victory against Roy Hodgson's Crystal Palace, the Gunners will look to translate this form into the semi-final of the Carabao Cup as they take on Chelsea. 

