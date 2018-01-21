Two of Ligue 1's top teams clash when third-place Lyon hosts league-leading PSG in Sunday.

PSG is entering the road match on the heels of a sensational 8-0 beatdown of Dijon in a midweek affair, but Lyon is entering in top form, too. The hosts are unbeaten in six in the league and will hope to put up a stiff resistance to Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, Edinson Cavani and their star-studded teammates while also hoping to leap Marseille into second place in the league.

PSG took the earlier meeting this season, coasting to a 2-0 win in September.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports

Live Stream: Watch the match live via FuboTV. Sign up here for a free seven-day trial.