How to Watch Lyon vs. PSG: Live Stream, TV Channel, Game Time

How to watch Lyon vs. PSG in Ligue 1 on Sunday, January 21.

By Avi Creditor
January 21, 2018

Two of Ligue 1's top teams clash when third-place Lyon hosts league-leading PSG in Sunday.

PSG is entering the road match on the heels of a sensational 8-0 beatdown of Dijon in a midweek affair, but Lyon is entering in top form, too. The hosts are unbeaten in six in the league and will hope to put up a stiff resistance to Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, Edinson Cavani and their star-studded teammates while also hoping to leap Marseille into second place in the league.

PSG took the earlier meeting this season, coasting to a 2-0 win in September. 

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports

Live Stream: Watch the match live via FuboTV. Sign up here for a free seven-day trial.

