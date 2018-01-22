Italian Report Claims Roma Pair Dzeko & Emerson Could Agree Terms With Chelsea in Next 24 Hours

Chelsea remain on the hunt for some January recruits and seem desperate to get some names through the door by the end of the window.

High on their lists are the Roma duo of Edin Dzeko and Emerson Palmieri, whose respective moves to the Blues could be completed imminently. According to CalcioNews24, a €60m double deal for Dzeko and Emerson could be agreed upon within the next 24 hours.

31-year-old Dzeko is reportedly unhappy with Roma's decision to sell him, with the Bosnia and Herzegovina international said to be very happy at the club.

The striker has nine goals in Serie A this term, putting him on track for another impressive tally after netting 29 league goals for the Giallorossi last season.

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

Should Dzeko therefore not agree upon a return to the Premier League, his decision will have no impact on Emerson's potential departure. The two transfers are part of separate deals, which means one player could move without the other.





Left-back Emerson has reportedly been the target of other big clubs this window. Newcastle United, Liverpool, and Juventus have all been monitoring Emerson this season, who could be available for around £20m.

Chelsea's desperate search for a target-man up front could be completed if Dzeko agrees to a move within the next 24 hours. Some surprising names have been linked to the Blues over the last few days. Stoke City's Peter Crouch, West Ham's Andy Carroll, and more recently Burnley's Ashley Barnes have each been linked with a January move to the Blues.

Meanwhile, Roma look to free up some funds by selling some big names in this January window. Should Dzeko or Emerson fail to agree a move to Chelsea, this will reportedly re-open the possibility that other Roma players could be sold. Midfielder Radja Nainggolan could be the next to be moved on.