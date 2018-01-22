Italian Report Claims Roma Pair Dzeko & Emerson Could Agree Terms With Chelsea in Next 24 Hours

By 90Min
January 22, 2018

Chelsea remain on the hunt for some January recruits and seem desperate to get some names through the door by the end of the window. 

High on their lists are the Roma duo of Edin Dzeko and Emerson Palmieri, whose respective moves to the Blues could be completed imminently. According to CalcioNews24, a €60m double deal for Dzeko and Emerson could be agreed upon within the next 24 hours. 

31-year-old Dzeko is reportedly unhappy with Roma's decision to sell him, with the Bosnia and Herzegovina international said to be very happy at the club. 

The striker has nine goals in Serie A this term, putting him on track for another impressive tally after netting 29 league goals for the Giallorossi last season. 

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

Should Dzeko therefore not agree upon a return to the Premier League, his decision will have no impact on Emerson's potential departure. The two transfers are part of separate deals, which means one player could move without the other. 


Left-back Emerson has reportedly been the target of other big clubs this window. Newcastle United, Liverpool, and Juventus have all been monitoring Emerson this season, who could be available for around £20m.

Chelsea's desperate search for a target-man up front could be completed if Dzeko agrees to a move within the next 24 hours. Some surprising names have been linked to the Blues over the last few days. Stoke City's Peter Crouch, West Ham's Andy Carroll, and more recently Burnley's Ashley Barnes have each been linked with a January move to the Blues. 

Meanwhile, Roma look to free up some funds by selling some big names in this January window. Should Dzeko or Emerson fail to agree a move to Chelsea, this will reportedly re-open the possibility that other Roma players could be sold. Midfielder Radja Nainggolan could be the next to be moved on. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters