Spanish Report Claims adidas Told to 'Expect' Eden Hazard at Los Blancos Next Season

By 90Min
January 24, 2018

Real Madrid have already told the club's kit manufacturers adidas to expect the signing of the Chelsea and Belgium star Eden Hazard come the end of the season - according to one Spanish report. 

It appears Los Blancos are targeting the Blues talisman as a ready made replacement for the ageing Cristiano Ronaldo.


(You may also be interested in - Eden Hazard's father explains why his son turned down an extension to his current Chelsea contract)

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

According to Spanish rumours outlet Diario Gol, the Santiago Bernabeu club have already informed their German kit makers that Hazard is expected to wear the number 10 shirt next season. 

However, Luka Modric is the current occupant of that shirt and one of the Champions League holders most important players, putting the rumour into serious doubt. 


The Croatian international would have to leave to vacate his squad number, while Diario Gol suggest Zinedine Zidane's side could be due for some reshaping come the summer.


Chelsea, meanwhile, remain confident of tying down both Hazard and his Belgian compatriot Thibaut Courtois to new long term deals at Stamford Bridge.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters