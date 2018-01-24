Spanish Report Claims adidas Told to 'Expect' Eden Hazard at Los Blancos Next Season

Real Madrid have already told the club's kit manufacturers adidas to expect the signing of the Chelsea and Belgium star Eden Hazard come the end of the season - according to one Spanish report.

It appears Los Blancos are targeting the Blues talisman as a ready made replacement for the ageing Cristiano Ronaldo.





(You may also be interested in - Eden Hazard's father explains why his son turned down an extension to his current Chelsea contract)

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

According to Spanish rumours outlet Diario Gol, the Santiago Bernabeu club have already informed their German kit makers that Hazard is expected to wear the number 10 shirt next season.

However, Luka Modric is the current occupant of that shirt and one of the Champions League holders most important players, putting the rumour into serious doubt.





The Croatian international would have to leave to vacate his squad number, while Diario Gol suggest Zinedine Zidane's side could be due for some reshaping come the summer.





Chelsea, meanwhile, remain confident of tying down both Hazard and his Belgian compatriot Thibaut Courtois to new long term deals at Stamford Bridge.