PHOTO: Emerson Palmieri Appears to Have Completed Chelsea Move After Posing With Blues' Jersey

By 90Min
January 30, 2018

Chelsea are believed to have completed their move for AS Roma full-back Emerson Palmieri.

The Brazilian has been a target for the Blues all month, and the deal appears to have finally gotten over the line, with the player pictured holding a Chelsea shirt with his name on the back on Tuesday.

Earlier reports claimed that the 23-year-old had flown to London to iron out the final details of the £25m transfer, so we could expect a formal announcement from Chelsea very soon.

The proposed deal for Palmieri's teammate Edin Dzeko has been called off, however. The Londoners were reported as being put off by the forward's wage and contract-length demands.

They are now expected to sign Arsenal and France striker Olivier Giroud, who should be leaving the Emirates to pave the way for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's arrival.

Many believed that Chelsea boss Antonio Conte was at the forefront of the Palmieri pursuit, but in his press conference ahead of the Blues' match against Bournemouth, the Italian claimed to be totally in the dark as it pertains to the player.

"He’s a young player but a very good prospect," Conte told reporters. "I don’t know [about Emerson’s move], I don’t know. If there is news the club will inform you of any new players."

