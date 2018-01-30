PSG Star Neymar Reveals Why He Didn't Let Edinson Cavani Take Penalty in Dijon Rout

By 90Min
January 30, 2018

Neymar has finally offered an explanation as to why he didn't allow teammate Edinson Cavani to take a penalty in the recent demolition of Dijon in Ligue 1.

Paris Saint-Germain were 7-0 up in the game, and awarded a spot-kick after Cavani was fouled inside the area. Despite having already scored a hat-trick in the game, Neymar grabbed the ball and converted the penalty to make it 8-0.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

Upon doing so though, a chorus of boos rang out around the Parc des Princes, because they wanted Cavani to be given the chance to become the club's all-time record goalscorer.

The Uruguayan had gone level with Zlatan Ibrahimovic by scoring earlier on in the game, and would have had the chance to move into the outright lead, only for Neymar to take centre stage himself and grab his fourth of the night.

The world record summer signing from Barcelona has now explained why he did what he did, and revealed it was simply a matter of procedure.

He said, as quoted by the Mirror: "Of course it [the whistling] bothered me, but we are here to be whistled and applauded. I am happy, especially for the victory. I think we played well.

"It was impossible not to know [about the record]. The coach chose me as the penalty taker though, and there is no problem with this.

CHRISTOPHE SIMON/GettyImages

"Everyone [in the team] knows what went on in the changing room, the coach decided and I take on that responsibility. I am calm and happy here with my friends and teammates. I came here to make history, give my best and score a lot of goals."

It was another bump in the road for Neymar, who has made headlines consistently this season for supposed 'egotistical' behaviour and prima donna antics - despite club captain and compatriot Thiago Silva insisting he was unaffected by the latest wave of negativity.

