Despite West Bromwich Albion’s brave efforts to hold Manchester City off and produce a result at the Etihad Stadium, they eventually got outclassed and City came out convincing winners, moving 15 points clear at the top of the Premier League.

During a dominant first half, Fernandinho finished through Ben Foster’s legs following Kevin De Bruyne’s beautiful through ball, with the Belgian showing unreal vision.

City did not take their foot off the gas in the second half, as the hosts wonderfully hit the Baggies on the counter as De Bruyne played a one-two with Raheem Sterling in the box and side-footed in.

Sergio Aguero scored the Blues’ third to give a scoreline which reflected the game, following Sterling’s surge forward and pass to the Argentinian, who produced a finish that shows signs of a world-class forward, dinking the ball over Ben Foster.

West Brom had their first meaningful effort on goal in the 88th minute through debutant Daniel Sturridge, who had come on as a substitute but missed a great opportunity.

West Brom are now three points away from closest relegation rivals Swansea City following their win over Arsenal at the Liberty Stadium on Tuesday.

There was clear daylight in quality and class between the two sides, with City enjoying the large portion of possession at 74%, and missing many chances through De Bruyne, who was a constant threat to the Baggies all night, and Aguero.

City produced some beautiful moments in their play and continue to produce great football for the neutrals, as well as City, fans to admire.